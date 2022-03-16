Superior’s Kell Piggott Commits to Augsburg Baseball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, Superior’s Kell Piggott announced on Twitter this week that he has committed to joining the Augusburg baseball team.

Last year as a junior, he helped the Spartans go 16-6 in the regular season and competed with the Superior Reds summer baseball team. Piggott is also a standout player for the Superior football and hockey teams.