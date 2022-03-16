The Juice Pharm Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The Juice Pharm is bringing some St. Patty day treats to its menu to celebrate.

Holiday items include Irish stew, juice shots, and other fun green treats like tacos with a twist. On top of some fun changes to the menu, live music will be rocking from 12 to 2 PM tomorrow.

“This is the first year we are doing it. We like to try to do specials for all the different holidays. I’m super excited, I’m Irish so I love this holiday.

To finally have a place to like have a different way to celebrate is really exciting,” The Juice Pharm Assistant General Manager, Alex Killian says.

For St. Patty’s day only, juice shots will be just one dollar.