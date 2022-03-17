Bomb Threat Prankster Creates Large Evacuation At Esko Public Schools

ESKO, Minn. – Some scary moments unfolded for more than 1,000 students and staff at Esko Public Schools Wednesday after a bomb threat at the High School.

The threat was called in to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office around 12:50 p.m. The anonymous 911 caller said an explosive device was seen in an Esko High School classroom, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office notified the district, and emergency response protocols went into effect.

Students and staff safely evacuated to St. Matthew’s Church nearby as law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, Cloquet Police Department and a half-dozen other agencies moved in, including the Duluth Police Department’s Explosives K-9.

Students were kept inside the church for roughly two hours, away from concerned parents who began lining up to pick up their kids while not really knowing what was going on.

In the end, no explosive device was located after an extensive search by police.

Students were released during the 3 p.m. hour. Some could be seen going straight into the arms of their parents, thankful the threat was nothing more than a prank and not the real thing seen too many times across the U.S.

As of Thursday evening, there were no arrests.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to call 911.

Authorities say a threat with purpose to terrorize another or cause a public evacuation is considered a felony and punishable of up to five years in prison.