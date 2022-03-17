Dubh Linn Celebrates St. Paddy’s

It’s St. Patrick’s day Thursday, and one of the biggest days of the year for the Dubh Linn Irish Pub.

The Pub on West Superior Street had a busier holiday than the previous couple of years, with Covid putting a damper on social activity. Popular drinks being served were black and tans, ugly betty’s, Jameson and other Irish whiskeys.

When we talked to the bartender at seven in the evening, he had already gone through six kegs of green beer and four kegs of Guinness.

“Pretty crazy, it kind of brings back memories of like what it was before Covid at least, like it’s a lot busier than it has been the last few years and it’s kind of good just to see all the smiles. Kind of everyone having a good time, especially like earlier we had a lot more families and friends kind of coming in. So, it was a good atmosphere overall, good everyone is just having fun,” Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub Bartender, David Roden says.

Dubh Linn’s will continue to celebrate Irish Pride through the weekend.