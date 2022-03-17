Duluth Hiring Spring Road Maintenance Workers

DULUTH, MN – As the snow and ice melts off the over 530 miles of roads here in Duluth, all of the potholes and debris become more noticeable. Right now, the city of Duluth is looking to hire around 40 temporary and seasonal employees to help with the manual labor needed to fix the roads after a hard winter.

“Making sure we get all of this stuff patched up, sealed up so that water doesn’t infiltrate that sub base and end up blowing out the asphalt will definitely help the longevity of the streets in Duluth,” said street maintenance operations coordinator Geoff Vukelich.

Those hired on in temp positions will be a 67 day appointment while seasonal hires will be for 6 months. Wages are hourly and they start around 16 dollars per hour.