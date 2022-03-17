Esko Schools Safely Evacuated After District Receives ‘Information’

UPDATE – All students are accounted for at St. Matthew’s Church. Parents are picking up their children as normal, but instead at the church.

Normal bus routes began at 3 p.m.

All after-school practices are canceled.

ESKO, Minn. – Officials with Esko Schools have evacuated all students and staff from Esko High School, Winterquist Elementary and Esko Educational Center after the district received “information.”

As of 1:45 p.m., district officials said all staff and students are safely located at St. Matthew’s Church.

“We ask that families please wait for further information as the situation is being assessed,” according to a post on the Esko Schools.

Parents are not being allowed to pick up their children at the church until notified by the district, per “dismissal procedures.”

