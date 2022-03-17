Gourmet Cookie Shop to Open in Duluth

DULUTH, MN – A new gourmet cookie shop is coming to Duluth and will be holding its grand opening next Friday, March 25. Each week, Crumbl Cookies features six unique cookie flavors to choose from with one always being their milk chocolate, chocolate chip cookie. The other cookies are selected from 170 other flavor profiles and they announce on Sunday’s what the cookies will be for the coming week.

“There’s no other true cookie shops around here, so it just gives somebody that wonderful comfort of a sweet, yummy cookie, warmed and chilled,” said general manager Jennifer Covington.

At first they will only offer walk-in service, but delivery, curbside pick-up, and other food delivery services will be an option in the near future. They are located at 917 W Central Entrance.