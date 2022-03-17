Minneota Upsets MIB Girls Basketball Team in Class A Quarterfinals

Jordan Zubich led the way with 14 points as the Rangers now move on to the consolation bracket Friday morning at Concordia-St. Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team led by 12 points at halftime, but Minneota would rally to force overtime and get the upset win 51-49 Thursday afternoon in the Class A quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion.

Jordan Zubich led the way with 14 points as the Rangers now move on to the consolation bracket Friday morning at Concordia-St. Paul.