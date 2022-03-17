Motorhead Madness Returning to DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC is transforming into an automotive paradise as Motorhead Madness returns this weekend.

People can see around 150 classic cars on display, along with vendors, RC racing, the crowning of Miss Motorhead, and door prizes.

“We’re marking the floors (Thursday),” says show co-owner Mike Podgornik, “getting the location set up for the cars and vendors and everyone that’s going to be here. Setting up some of the displays. We have some videos that are going to show some classic movie cars. We have one on Herbie, one on Christine.”

Podgornik adds he and the other owners took over control of the show last year after the previous owner wanted to get out after around five decades of work in the auto show business. Under the new ownership, it means it will remain local and continue what they see as an annual transition to spring in the Northland.

“The car community has grown,” says Podgornik. “It’s getting very big. People are getting involved and taking their cars out. It’s like every Wednesday night you see new cars that you haven’t see at the shows all around town. So it’s really nice to see.”

Podgornik adds with dry and warm weather expected, people will likely see some of the cars that will be on display driving towards and into the DECC Friday afternoon. “It’s going to be a big, busy weekend for us all. Hopefully we get a lot of people and see a lot of people out here.”

The show runs from 10 to 9 on Saturday, and 10 to 5 on Sunday. Tickets are $16 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 through 12. A portion of the profits will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

