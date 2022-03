Pequot Lakes Knocks Off Esko Boys Basketball to Win Section 7AA Championship

The Eskomos end their season with a 25-4 overall record.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite leading by five at halftime, the Esko boys basketball team struggled offensively in the second half as Pequot Lakes rallied to win 58-50 to capture the Section 7AA championship at Romano Gym.

The Eskomos end their season with a 25-4 overall record.