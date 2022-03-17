Ruth Free Store Moving to New Location

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Ruth Free Store is in the process of moving to a new location, but it won’t be far as it’s just one door away.

Still on Belknap street in Superior, the new space is much larger than the current space and will provide the area needed to store the growing number of donations. The new store will also have the room to host the daily free lunch and dinners Monday through Saturday.

With painting and moving things in and out of the new digs, the Ruth House expects it to be fully operational by April 2nd.

“It’s very very exciting and the community has been wonderfully supportive of donating items and to the point that we have so much stuff that we actually do need a bigger space. And, it’s lovely because people can come here and take what they need and generally that’s what happens, they only take what is needed, they aren’t over taking or anything like that and the community is just amazing,” Ruth House Program Coordinator, Christyna Foster says.

The Ruth House is always looking for volunteers, whether it be helping out at the free store, cooking meals, or serving meals.