Spirit Mountain Nearing End of Winter Season, Waiting to Transition to Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – Time is running out to enjoy the slopes of Spirit Mountain this winter season as they will soon begin their transition to summer activities.

Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac says they will reduce their hours next week during the weekdays from 10 to 6. After their last formal day March 27, they will remain open as long as conditions allow.

“We’ll look at what the weather is doing,” says Glumac. “If we can stretch it out a little bit more we will. But we want to make sure people are safe, and as the snow starts to melt and it gets a little icy, we want to make sure our grooming and everything is good.”

People can check Spirit Mountain’s website and social media pages to get the latest information on when they are open.

Once slopes close, they will begin maintenance of the equipment that has been in use the past months. Also at the same time, they will begin prepping facilities for summer activities, which includes mountain biking, camping, and their Adventure Park. Glumac says that can’t start until spring conditions take full control.

“We want to make sure it’s safe,” says Glumac. “So we have to make sure that the snow is fully melted from the hill, and that any downhill route will be safe for people to use. The same with our cross country mountain biking. We want to make sure that the trails are dry; that they are not slippery and dangerous. So that really depends on Mother Nature.”

Plans are to be ready for the summer season around Memorial Day, which will also include transitioning the chalet to host wedding receptions and other activities for large gatherings.

There are still a few snow-based events coming up, including the annual Spring Happening March 26. There will also be a cross country snowmobile race April 2 and 3, the first time this event is taking place at this time of the calendar year. “We are looking forward to giving folks who are snowmobile enthusiasts an opportunity to come out and race on part of the hill,” says Glumac, “as well as folks who like to watch those races take place.”

There will also be a vintage snowmobile event April 9.