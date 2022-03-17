State Sen. Tom Bakk Will Not Run For Re-Election

LAKE VERMILLION, Minn. — Minnesota State Senator Tom Bakk, an independent from the Iron Range, revealed on Thursday that he’s not running for another term.

The District 3 State Senator says he’ll retire at the end of the year, saying in a press release that quote, “representing the people of the arrowhead region has been one of the greatest rewards of my life.”

His legislative career spanned 28 years, serving four terms in the Minnesota House, and is now in his sixth term in the State Senate.

He also served as the Senate majority leader and the minority leader during his time.

Two years ago, Bakk and fellow State Senator David Tomassoni left the DFL party to form their own independent caucus with the economic interests of northern Minnesota being their main focus.

Bakk calls Lake Vermillion home, near Cook, with his family.