UMD’s Gabbie Hughes Named Top-3 Finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award

She is the 7th player in program history to be named a top-three finalist.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey senior center Gabbie Hughes has been named a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award, which is given to the top player in Division I women’s college hockey.

Hughes already has four goals in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, helping send UMD to its second straight Frozen Four. She is the 7th player in program history to be named a top-three finalist.

She also earned First Team All-American honors. Senior forward Elizabeth Giguere was named to the Second Team.