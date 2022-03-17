UMD’s Ryan Fanti Named NCHC Goaltender of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – UMD’s Ryan Fanti took home NCHC Goaltender of the Year honors at a special banquet Thursday evening.

The junior netminder led the conference in goals against average and save percentage. Last week, Fanti was named to the All-conference First Team and he’s a finalist for the 2022 Mike Richter award.

This is the third time in the past four seasons that a UMD Bulldog won the award.