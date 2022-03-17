UW-River Falls’ Forward, Hermantown Native Callie Hoff Named DIII Player of the Year

The former Proctor/Hermantown star wrapped up a stellar career at UW-River Falls as she became the program's all-time leading scorer.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – Hermantown native Callie Hoff has won the 2022 Laura Hurd Award, given to the best player in Division III women’s hockey.

The former Proctor/Hermantown star wrapped up a stellar career at UW-River Falls as she became the program’s all-time leading scorer. Hoff also won back-to-back WIAC Player of the Year awards, and this past season was the top scorer in all of Division III with 67 points, which is also a Falcons single-season program record.

(PICTURE COURTESY OF UW-RIVER FALLS ATHLETICS)