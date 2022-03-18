Cherry Boys Basketball Edges Deer River to Clinch First Section 7A Title in 25 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Isaac Asuma led the way with 24 points as the top-seeded Cherry boys basketball team held off Deer River 68-57 to clinch the section 7A boys basketball title.

Sam Serna added 11 points while Isaiah Asuma finished with 10 points as the Tigers are headed to the state tournament for the first time since 1997. Seedings and brackets are set to be released this weekend.