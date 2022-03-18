Cloquet Softball Wraps Up First Week of Practice

CLOQUET, Minn. – With the weather getting a little bit warmer that means spring sports is right around the corner for Northland teams, and the Cloquet softball team wrapped up their first week of practice on Friday.

Since they can’t get onto the field just yet, the Lumberjacks spent all week working different drills and techniques in the gym so they’re ready to go once they can get outside.

“I feel like the energy has just been up from the minute that we stepped into the gym on Monday. We’re working on fundamentals so when we get out onto the dirt, we can just pick up from where we left off,” outfielder Brynn Martin said.

“We’re just trying to get reps in. We’re really trying to get a lot of hitting reps in, we do a lot of work with working out, speed ladder work, just trying to get a little faster. It’s actually really nice to be efficient to have all of that set up so we think it’s a pretty big benefit to be in the gym for the first couple weeks but of course we want to get outside too and get on some dirt,” head coach Tyler Korby added.

The Lumberjacks return a good amount of experience in their position players but will see some younger arms in the circle. But Cloquet says they’ll rely on their speed early in the season.

“I feel really confident with everybody, we have a lot of speed we can bring to the table which will really help us and we have some good pitchers which I don’t think a lot of people give us credit for. We’ll kind of turn some heads this year which I’m excited for,” outfielder Dana Jones added.

Cloquet will open the season April 8 at Moose Lake/Willow River.