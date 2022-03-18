Craft Vendor Show at Cloquet Armory this Saturday

CLOQUET, Minn. – Dozens of unique vendors will be back at the Cloquet Armory Saturday for the craft vendor show.

From nine to five, the show will consist of 45 booths, a mix of crafters, vendors, and flea market folk. There will be a BNB market food truck selling meals and demonstrations of fishing lure making and 3-D printer work.

Event organizer Pamela Hubbard tells us the show is great way to support the community.

“I love it, I’ve been in network at heart for all of my life. It’s kind of the way my dad raised me, you can talk to anybody at any time about anything and I like to network, bring people together. If somebody asks me on our Facebook page about a venue, I’m more than happy to connect the two and help them get a sale,” Craft Vender Show Event Coordinator, Pamela Hubbard says.

On Mother’s Day in May, there will be another craft vendor show taking part at two venues consisting of 77 vendors.