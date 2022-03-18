Day Two of UMD Environmental Summit

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday was the second day OF UMD’S Environmental Summit, an event put on by SEE Change and other local environmental organizations.

SEE Change is an acronym for Social, Environment, and Economic Change, and that what the summit was all about.

Thursday, the event featured a sustainability fair with community organizations from throughout the state and today presentations were given on topics including green new deal housing, resisting extractive mining and extractive resource operations.

“Any climate action is good even if it’s learning to recycle, things like that, but the very best climate actions are taken in the community with other people. Alone action is like a drop of water in a pool or Lake Superior, but if we all join together for action then we can really start making a difference,” SEE Change Facilitator, Levi Gregg says.

The event also had a key note speaker Friday, economist Winona LaDuke who talked about transitioning from the fight to stop line three to the fight to stop line five.