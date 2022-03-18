Fanti Backstops UMD Men’s Hockey to NCHC Championship Game

Blake Biondi and Koby Bender each scored for the Bulldogs, who will face Western Michigan Saturday night in the championship game.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Junior goalie Ryan Fanti finished with a 30-save shutout as the UMD men’s hockey team defeated Denver 2-0 Friday afternoon in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semi-finals at the Xcel Energy Center.

