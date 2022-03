Hermantown Boys Basketball Outlasts Hibbing to Win Section 7AAA Championship

This is the Hawks first trip to the state tournament since 2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior Blake Schmitz finished with 30 points as the Hermantown boys basketball team held on to beat Hibbing 60-59 Friday night to capture the Section 7AAA championship.

