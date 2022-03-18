Pre-Pandemic Features Back at Valentini’s in the Holiday Center

DULUTH, MN – After having to restructure their business to accommodate for Covid restrictions, Valentini’s in the Holiday Center moved their food service area across the hallway and have brought back some of their signature features. With the new set up and lifted restrictions, Valentini’s was able to bring back self-serve, so customers can dish up as much soup and pasta as they like.

“It’s all self-serve. We have our hot line which is gonna be like pasta, sauces, and then chicken and meatballs. And then we do daily specials every day. It could be a sandwich, today we have artichoke dip with garlic bread. Kind of just depends on what we feel like making.”

Valentini’s also has a cooler stocked with chilled sauces, meats, and pastas for customers to take home and cook later. They are open from 11 AM until 2 PM Monday through Friday.