Rogge’s Double OT Goal Sends UMD Women’s Hockey to National Championship Game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. – Senior forward Naomi Rogge scored in double overtime to give the UMD women’s hockey team the win over Northeastern 2-1 Friday afternoon in the NCAA Frozen Four semi-finals.

The Bulldogs advance to the national championship game for the first time since 2010. That game will take place Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena on the campus of Penn State University.