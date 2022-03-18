Star of the North Maternity Home Brings Salmon Fundraiser Back

DULUTH, Minn. — Star of The North Maternity Home in Duluth held its annual salmon dinner Friday night after a few years off due to Covid.

The goal for this dinner was to raise at least $6,000 dollars.

Star of the North Maternity Home provides a safe haven for homeless and pregnant women and mothers in Duluth. The salmon dinner is one of many fundraisers for them, like the carnation sale around mother’s day.

And Friday’s event at St. James’ Catholic Church in West Duluth was filled with supporters.

“Oh my gosh it feels so good to see everyone, we have a lot of volunteers that come back, and a lot of people that we haven’t seen for a couple of years so it’s really fun to have everyone here and celebrate, and really just again supporting all of our moms and babies,” Monica Hendrickson, The Marketing Consultant For Star of The North said.

100% of the proceeds went towards Star of the North which has two locations, one in Duluth and one on the Iron Range.

They also have an online auction happening through April 21st.