Superior Police Investigate Shots Fired at Palace Bar, No Injuries Reported

SUPERIOR, Wis. — According to a spokesperson with the Superior Police Department, units responded to a call on March 18th, 2022 at 1:47 A.M to 1108 Tower Ave, The Palace Bar, for reported gunshots inside the bar.

When arriving on the scene, police noticed many people leaving the bar, and the glass from one of the exit doors was shattered.

It was determined after investigating that a physical altercation occurred within the bar, there were multiple firearms brandished, where at least one shot went off.

There have not been any reported injuries at this point, and none of the directly involved individuals remained on scene to speak with police.

The Incident remains under investigation.

If the public has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to reach out to Detective Christopher Woolery, or submit an online tip at https://www.citizenobserver.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=3214.