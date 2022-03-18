UMD to Host Panel on Ukraine/Russia Conflict

DULUTH, MN – UMD will be hosting an event for the public called Spotlight on the Ukraine/Russia Conflict. Four speakers from UMD and Saint Scholastica who have studied Eastern Europe and are familiar with the region, will be sharing their expertise on the background of the conflict including history, foreign policy, diplomacy, and how the U.S. has treated Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union along with the rise of NATO.

“To just provide a venue and a forum for our community, our university community, and the broader community to get together and have a conversation about these issues with some experts who have some insights based on our expertise and background.”

There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions to the panel of speakers. This free event will be on Monday, March 21 at 6:30 PM in the UMD library 4th floor rotunda.