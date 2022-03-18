Vehicles Rolling in to Prep for Motorhead Madness

DULUTH, Minn. – Car Enthusiasts, Saturday, the Northlands biggest indoor custom car show is back at the DECC.

Some of the 150 classic rides of all types rolled into the DECC on Friday, with 68 percent coming from outside of the area.

Motorhead Madness this weekend will include Trucks, 4x4s, street rods, race cars and more in attendance along with venders and a race simulator.

Lake Superior RC Club will also be in attendance to show off their RC cars.

“It feels great to get everyone out and see these cars and have everybody out and enjoying it. It’s kind of a rite of spring here, everybody kind of gets the spring fever after this because they get to take their car out even if they just drive from their trailer in through the doors here and park it here , here, wherever, they get to be here,” Motorhead Madness Co-Owner, Mike Podgornik says.

The show will run on Saturday from 10 AM to 9 and on Sunday from 10 to 5

Tickets for adults are $16.

A portion of the profits will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

Motorhead Madness was last held in 2019.