Cherry, Hermantown Learn Opponents For State Boys Basketball Tournament

No. 5 Cherry will face No. 4 Nevis in the Class A quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon while Hermantown will take on No. 1 Totino-Grace in the Class AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – State boys basketball brackets have been released as the action gets started next week.

In Class A, Cherry earned the No. 5 seed in just its second ever state tournament appearance and first since 1997. The Tigers will face No. 4 seed Nevis Wednesday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Arena.

In Class AAA, Hermantown is unseeded in its first trip to state since 2018. The Hawks will have a tough task waiting for them, facing top-seeded Totino-Grace Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. in the quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

To view the full brackets, visit the MSHSL website.