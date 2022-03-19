Early Morning Fire Destroys Side Lake Liquor on Iron Range

FRENCH TWP., Minn.- Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday that burned an Iron Range Liquor Store down.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:05 a.m. Saturday, deputies and several fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store in French township.

According to the Friends of the Northland FireWire, arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure.

The building is considered a total loss.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating how the fire started.

Crews from the French Fire Department, Bearville Fire department, Evergreen Fire department, Chisholm Fire department, and Hibbing Fire department assisted in the response.