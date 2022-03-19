Fanti, UMD Men’s Hockey Shuts Out Western Michigan to Win Third NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship

Fanti made 25 saves while Dominic James, Casey Gilling and Wyatt Kaiser each scored as the Bulldogs become the first team in league history to win three NCHC Frozen Faceoff titles.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ryan Fanti made 25 saves as the Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team shut out Western Michigan to capture the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship.

Fanti becomes the first player to record a shutout in an NCHC championship game. Dominic James, Casey Gilling and Wyatt Kaiser each scored as the Bulldogs won their third NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship. They are the first team in league history to win three NCHC Frozen Faceoff titles.

Fanti, James, Kaiser and Blake Biondi were all named to the All-Tournament Team while Fanti was named Most Outstanding Player.

UMD earns the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament and now waits to find out who and where they will be playing. The selection show is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday airing on ESPNU.