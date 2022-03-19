Gearheads Rev Their Engines at DECC’s Motorhead Madness

The event featured 150 classic cars, trucks, 4x4s, hot rods, race cars, and more, which require lots of work and restoration.

DULUTH, Minn.- Gearheads gathered at the DECC for the return of Motorhead Madness — back for the first time since 2019.

One car owner worked on his dream car, a 1966 Pontiac GTO for three and a half years! A labor of love, he said.

“I think it’s wonderful that people can take pieces of history like this to enjoy a hobby that requires ingenuity and creativity and a lot of time and passion,” Phillip Warmanem said, “every car has a story if you’re a car guy or a car gal than you definitely, you like to hear their stories.”

And the event has become a tradition for car enthusiasts of all generations.

Whole families came out to admire and get in on some of the make-and-take model cars.

“It’s a passion my husband and I have shared for a while and now we get to join the family,” said Jayd Zurn, attending with her family of motorheads. “It’s awesome to have a generation where they want to fix things instead of just buy something new. Gotta keep it in tradition.”

A portion of ticket proceeds went to the boys and girls clubs of the Northland.