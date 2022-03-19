Harlem Globetrotters Return to Amsoil Arena

DULUTH, Minn. — The ice at Amsoil Arena was out and hardwood was in as the famous Harlem Globetrotter basketball entertainers stopped in Duluth for their 2022 Spread Game Tour.

The Globetrotters bring a mix of basketball, entertainment and comedy, and are easy to like, unless you’re the ones playing against them.

A couple of lucky Iron Range fans were surprised with tickets to Saturday’s game and couldn’t wait to get to check out the festivities.

“Me and him both got surprised by our parents, we thought we were coming down to Duluth to go to the aquarium but we got surprised by going to a globe trotters game, didn’t expect it,” Zach said, and Brady added, “It’s awesome I’m a hockey player and just going to a basketball game is exciting”.

The athletes are just as excited as the kids, they say their favorite part is meeting them and other fans right before their games.

“Cheese” Chisholm, who has been a Globetrotter for 11 years, has been able to visit 60 countries and every state in the US because of this job.

He says it has given him more than just basketball.

“It definitely opens up the world to you, and you get to see new cultures and engage with new ethnicities you’ve never seen before, and it changed my life for the better for sure. I think we’re really changing lives, the impact we have on people, especially kids, I think kids need inspiration, I try to keep that in mind when I meet these kids so I can change their lives for the better as well,” Brawley “Cheese” Chisholm, 11 Year Globetrotter

After a stop in North Dakota Friday night, “Cheese” Chisholm scored 22 4 pointers to honor the late and great team legend Frederick “Curly” Neal who he says he was honored to play with.