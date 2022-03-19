Kids Have Fun with ‘Maggot Art,’ Planetarium Visit at UMD’S STEM Discovery Day

Kids learned about microplastics, electricity, carbon, and visited the Allworth Planetarium.

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday middle and high school students interested in the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM got hands-on with some experiments and activities with the help of some bulldogs.

UMD’S Swenson College of Science and Engineering brought its annual Stem Discovery Day back to campus.

They also got creative with some “maggot art”, dipping the little critters in paint and letting them wiggle around the paper.

“I’m making some maggot art. It’s absolutely beautiful,” said one student, Jayvion Brown. “It was actually pretty fun I was like what the heck is this at first but then when I got to do it it was actually pretty fun.”

This year was scaled back in size and was hybrid with zoom sessions.