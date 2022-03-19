Local Businesses Preparing to Host Watch Parties as UMD Women’s Hockey Gets Set to Play in National Championship Game

There will be watch parties at the Kirby Student Center, Hoops Brewing and Tavern on the Hill for Sunday's national championship game.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Sunday, the UMD women’s hockey team will play for the national championship for the first time in 12 years, and there are plenty of places around town where you can cheer on the Bulldogs.

Students can gather at the Kirby Student Center on UMD’s campus to watch the game, and there will also be watch parties at Hoops Brewing in Canal Park and Tavern on the Hill in Woodland.

Fans gathered at Hoops on Friday and are now hoping to see the Bulldogs bring home one more win on Sunday.

“We are and all season long have been an official watch site for the UMD Bulldogs hockey, both men’s and women’s. We’re excited that they’re part of the frozen four and we’re hoping for big crowds to come in and cheer on our home team,” director of marketing for Hoops Brewing Ingrid Johnson said.

Puck drop Sunday is set for 3:00 p.m.