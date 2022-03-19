Preservation Alliance Rallies to Save Former Hotel Astoria Building from Demolition After Businesses Forced Out

DULUTH, Minn.- Historic preservationists in Duluth met to call on the City not to demolish the former Hotel Astoria building months after the small businesses inside were forced out by a California-based developer.

Hall Equities, a real estate investment, and development company announced plans to demolish the Hotel Astoria building on Superior Street across the street from the Duluth Candy Company back in December.

Owners of the Chinese Dragon Restaurant, Hucklebeary, and Old Town Antiques and Books were all told they had to be out by the end of 2021.

“This building is still here it’s still standing and it still has so much life in it I think part of that is these businesses have been here so long and they didn’t want to move,” said Jessica Fortney, President of the Duluth Preservation Alliance.

Saturday the Duluth Preservation Alliance said this is part of an attack on the Historic Arts and Theater, or HART District.

Six buildings have been torn down there this year and four others including the Hotel Astoria are on the chopping block.

“We see this as a call to our city officials that when a permit for this building to be demolished comes across the desk, they chose historic preservation and integrity of our city 1st versus a parking lot. This one will collect more tax for our city than a parking lot will,” Fortney said.

Hall Equities has yet to make plans with the City of Duluth for the site. They acquired the building in 2017.