Saint Fennessey 4k Returns To Normal Operation

A record 728 runners took off Saturday morning for the first Grandma’s race of 2022.

DULUTH/HERMANTOWN, Minn. — On a beautiful blue sky day, came a sea of green as a record number of racers came out for the annual Fennessey 4k

“We are thrilled that we can be back here it’s been a long couple years for everybody,” Zach Schneider, Marketing and PR Director For Grandmas Marathon said.

The surge of green for the mass start feeling close to how races were pre-pandemic.

“We’re back to normal, one gun at 10:00 everybody gets to run together,” Schneider said.

“It’s one of my favorite races, it’s my fourth time doing it, and kind of kicks off the summer running so starts my training for grandmas,” Crystal Meyer, Fennessey 4k Racer said.

The record-breaking number of runners were all dressed in their best green and Saint Patrick’s Day outfits.

And the warm sunny and springy Saturday weather made for an even more memorable experience.

“It’s nice outside, it was nice not to have a covid protocols, and just get to enjoy the run and dress like this,” Meyer said.

Athletes started at Hermantown high school, and ending at Skyline Bowling.

Running a 4k, or just over two miles was the perfect distance to get the body moving again after winter for a year of Grandma’s races ahead.

“All the people from around this area who are running Grandma’s Marathon, or the Gary Bjorklund Half Marathon, or even the William A. Irvin 5k in June, this is a great training run,” Schneider added.

One racer was happy to be running alongside friends and family again in what she might consider the grandma’s event she enjoys the most.

“This is one of my favorite this honestly is just a lighthearted fun run, we dress up every year, and you know, it usually hurts, it’s usually my first run of the year so it’s just wonderful,” Meyer said.

The next Grandmas event is the Fitgers 5k which happens next month.