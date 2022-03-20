Duluth Welcomes First Day of Spring

DULUTH, Minn. — Blue skies and 50 degrees was exactly what the doctor ordered to ring in the first day of spring.

Duluth got that boost of serotonin needed again after a long and snowy winter, and although some snow is sticking around, the melting is encouraging people to get out again, exercising, walking with their families, or just taking the sights in. One local family says its a good sign.

“Just seeing the scenery that we have but also seeing people’s faces, everyone’s smiling and all the digs and letting our little guy run around. It’s hope that this will be the new normal,” Sarah Anderson said with her family on the Lakewalk.

Runners made their way back to the lake walk as well which may have helped them realize they need new gear for this running season.

Duluth running company on Superior Street, has noticed business picking up, as people begin to hit the streets again, whether for fresh air or training for Grandma’s Marathon.

“I think it’s cause they see other people and now that they’re out snd about that it’s nicer, there’s not snow on the ground, they’re seeing everybody be active and the suns not setting at 4 pm anymore so there’s so much more time in the day to do stuff,” Zane, a Duluth Running Co. Associate said.

Duluth Running Co. is open every day of the week, and encourages people to stop in to start the running season off on the right foot.