UMD Men’s Hockey Headed to Loveland Regional to Begin NCAA Tournament

DULUTH, Minn. – Following its third NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship, the UMD men’s hockey team earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and learned where it is headed on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed in the Loveland, Colorado regional and will open up the tournament against No. 3 seed Michigan Tech. The game is set for Thursday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. The winner will face will face the winner of Denver and UMass-Lowell in the regional final.