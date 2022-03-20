UMD Students Root for Bulldog Women in Frozen Four with Gear from UMD Stores

Management says orders have been steady for t-shirts and sweatshirts celebrating the team making it to the Frozen Four.

DULUTH, Minn.- Even though the UMD Women’s Hockey Team lost to Ohio State after a hard-fought game, leading up to the championship excitement was bubbling on the UMD campus and merch was flying off the shelves at the school’s Store.

Management says orders have been steady for t-shirts and sweatshirts celebrating the team making it to the Frozen Four.

And the Store, like the students, were anxiously waiting for them to win it all.

Despite a sad loss, management said rooting for the women created an electric buzz felt throughout the campus, which was an uplifting feeling after a couple of tough years through the pandemic.

“It really helps because it’s been a tough year for all of the students and all of our staff it’s an exciting thing it brings people together it’s a nice thing to do together,” said Ann Pellant, Supervisor at UMD Stores.

“It’s great to see it in the hallways, it’s great to see the women celebrated,” she said.

According to Pellant, the order was ready to go if the Women did win Sunday, but because they did not, the fan apparel won’t be printed and shipped, and the campus store didn’t have to pay ahead for it.