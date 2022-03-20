UMD Women’s Hockey Falls to Ohio State in National Championship Game

The Bulldogs end the year with a 27-11-1 overall record.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. – A late third period goal proved to be the difference as the Ohio State women’s hockey team won its first-ever national championship with a 3-2 win over UMD.

Naomi Rogge and Elizabeth Giguere scored the goals for the Bulldogs while Emma Soderberg finished with 33 saves. Rogge, who finished with two goals on the weekend, and Soderberg, who made 82 saves, were named to the 2022 NCAA All-Tournament Team.

UMD ends the season with a 27-11-1 record and its first national championship game appearance in 12 years.