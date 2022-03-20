UW-Superior Curling Team Wins Bronze at Nationals

This is their best finish since they took home silver in 2011.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Northland has become a hot spot for curling on both sides of the bridge and another local team medaled recently at a national event last week.

The UW-Superior curling team took home a bronze medal at this year’s U.S.A College Championships. This is their best finish since they took home silver in 2011. This year’s squad came together pretty late so placing as well as they did was surprising and exciting.

“I was just worried that we wouldn’t have a club at first. We had one of our guys graduate in December so I recruited of girls and they picked it up right away. To play in championships in early March and only having a month or two of experience is just awesome for them and I’m just so proud of my whole team,” team skip Hailee Melgeorge said.

The team added that they try to emulate another group of local curlers who know a thing or two about bringing home medals.

“Team Shuster’s out there to have fun, they’re playing with their buddies and so that’s what we’re here to do, too and I feel like we follow in their footsteps in that sense. We had a few games that weren’t going our way, we just got together as a team and said you know what, let’s just go out there, play our game, have fun and whatever happens, happens and we came away with some big wins,” UWS junior Korey Garceau added.

The team says they can already start earning points for next season and are looking forward to next year’s nationals.