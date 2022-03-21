Babbitt Mayor Running As Republican For District 3 State Senate Seat

BABBITT, Minn. — The mayor of Babbitt is launching her campaign for the District 3 Minnesota State Senate seat.

Andrea Zupancich, who has served as Babbitt’s mayor since 2014, is running as a Republican.

She also held a seat on Babbitt’s city council for two years before becoming mayor.

Her announcement comes on the heels of State Senator Tom Bakk revealing last week that he will not run for another term.

In a press release, Zupancich says she wants to be a strong voice advocating for the Iron Range in St. Paul.