Comedian, Podcast Host Tom Segura Headed to DECC this September

DULUTH, Minn.- In September, comedian and podcast host Tom Segura will be performing at the DECC, as part of the third leg of his world tour.

According to a spokesperson with the DECC, Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100+ city Take It Down Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014).

Segura’s television credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Tickets to see the comedian go on sale Friday at 10 a.m, and can be purchased from Ticketmaster online.