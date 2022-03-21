Duluth’s Second Harvest Food Bank 41% Toward Fundraising Goal During FoodShare Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. — March is Minnesota FoodShare Month, a campaign through the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches.

From now until April 10th, donations made to food banks will be reported to the GMCC FoodShare program, which will turn around and match a portion of what they raised.

The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank in Duluth not only has its own food shelf to serve people directly, but stocks 41 other food shelves in the region.

The executive director there says one dollar can create three meals for people in need, as they help those who are also getting hit even harder right now thanks to inflation.

“Obviously we’re all experiencing increased costs of goods and services with inflation happening,” Shaye Moris, the executive director of the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, said. “Since the first of the year, we’re seeing an 8% increase in use at our region’s food shelves, which is a good indication that we’re seeing an uptick of people needing food assistance.”

Second Harvest hopes to reach its goal of $205,000 in donations, and it’s already 41% there.

You can donate directly to Second Harvest online, or mail or drop off a check to help it meet its goal by April 10th.