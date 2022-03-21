First Free Cone Day in Two Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Free Cone day was back Monday at Dairy Queen, after it was called off the past two years due to COVID.

It was Dairy Queen’s way of kicking off spring and the warmer weather to come. The deal was limited to one free cone per person and if you wanted to upgrade, you can do so for just a dollar.

At the Dairy Queen in west Duluth, if you upgrade, Dairy Queen will donate that dollar toward the Children’s Miracle Network and local Children’s hospitals.

“It’s good to be able to give a treat to people that are our regular customer all the time, give something back per say. The smiles on the faces is all the reward you need because everybody is so happy to come by and get a free ice cream cone,” Owner of Dairy Queen on Grand Ave, Charles Koltes says.

On Monday, the popular cone upgrade was the new fruity blast dip.