First Full Week of Practice Begins for Superior Softball Team

The Superior softball team is in its second week of practices. But last week was spring break so now they are able to train with the majority of their squad.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week’s weather has ruined a lot of plans, including those of the local high school spring sports team.

“We’re working a lot of techniques right now because we can’t do a lot of long throws and pop flys and stuff so a lot of the itty, gritty techniques and stuff. If you just keep on repeating what you’re going to do, you’re eventually going to come out perfect,” said infielder Natalee Sigfrids.

The Spartans return all but four players from last year’s team that went 21-2. So the expectations for this season are already high.

“I think there’s maybe a little more added pressure because we do have almost the same team we do from last year. It all depends on how the pitching fares out as the season goes along. So as they do well, they’re going to keep us close in every game and then just a little bit of luck, a hit here, a hit there and it can go a long ways,” head coach Mike Sather.

Superior opens its season this Friday at Wisconsin Rapids.