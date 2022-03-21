Hermantown Boys Basketball to Battle Top-Seeded Totino Grace in State Quarterfinals

Tip-off Tuesday morning at Williams Arena in Minneapolis is set for 10 a.m.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys basketball team left for the state tournament Monday morning.

They’ll face a challenge right out the gate as they take on top-seeded Totino-Grace in the quarterfinals. The Hawks will have some added confidence in this match-up after knocking off the top seeded team in their section.

“We’re excited to play them, we know they’re a good team so just go prove ourselves to everyone. If we just stick to ourselves then we have a good shot, no pressure I guess. We’re just going out there and playing basketball,” said senior Michael Lau.

“I think our style of play can benefit us. While they may be taller, we’re a little bit quicker, a little more athletic there so we can get out and run a little bit on them. Obviously it will help to knock down some big shots there because they use their size to plug the paint whereas we use our quickness and speed out on the perimeter and that’s where we’re hoping to exploit them,” head coach Andy Fenske said.

