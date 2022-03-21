Park Trails Shutting Down For Maintenance

DULUTH, Minn.- Spring is in the air, which means some trails will be closing soon for the season.

The bi-annual spring thaw is a crucial time for hiking trails. The freezing and thawing of the ground makes activities such as biking, hiking, walking, and running, damaging.

During this period, vulnerable trails will be shut down. Duluth Parks and Recreation reminds people to look our for ropes, barriers, and signs.

“We just need that whole month long period, not only for our trails but also for our whole parks system and parks department. We really try to spend that month in the shoulder season preparing all of our parks, our equipment, and our trails for that heavy use in the summer that we can expect,” Duluth Parks and Recreation Trail Coordinator, Matt Andrews says.

If you visit one of these trails during this season, remember to walk on snow or concrete and avoid the mud.