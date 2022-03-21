Wisconsin Anglers Ready For Steelhead Trout Opener On Brule River

A late-season storm is on its way, but anglers are getting anxious for this weekend’s steelhead trout opener in Wisconsin.

The owner of Great Lakes Fly Shop, John Fehnel, says fly fishing this early in the season isn’t the easiest because many rivers are still iced up, but the diehards will get out this weekend on the popular Brule River, which has some open areas of water.

“It’s been good. Based on a lot of anticipation, people come in, they’re all excited, they’re all getting antsy about the rivers opening and the weather cooperating. So it’s actually worked out pretty well,” Fehnel said.

Great Lakes Fly Shop in Duluth has been around for more than two decades.

Fehnel said he’s ready to answer any questions about fly fishing, even if you’re a newbie.